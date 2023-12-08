We bring more interesting content related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time in the form of statements.

It seems that Nintendo has clarified whether Zelda will be playable in the future. Eiji Aonuma Nintendo has previously spoken out about the possibility of having Zelda as a playable character in the series. In a recent interview with IGN, he mentioned the idea and left the possibility open: “There may be some kind of possibility of something like that in the future.”

Although Link has been the main character, Aonuma recognizes the interest in exploring the role of Zelda in the game, leaving the door open for future installments. The community is divided on this idea, it’s clear.

