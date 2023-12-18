We are just a few days away from the start of the Christmasso most workers wonder How to pay for the holiday in Mexico. You should know that, although it is a religious holiday, December 25 is considered a mandatory rest inside of Federal Labor Lawwhich means that Workers are NOT required to show up for work and if so, the payment is different.

How do you pay for the Christmas holiday?

In accordance with the Federal Labor Law (LFT), employees who work on a holiday They must receive triple payment of their salary, that is, the normal day plus double. There are those who think that rest should be granted on December 24, however, within the law, this day is paid normally.

Article 75 of the LFT establishes the following:

“In the cases of the previous article, the workers and the employers will determine the number of workers who must provide their services. If an agreement is not reached, the Permanent Conciliation Board or, failing that, the Conciliation and Arbitration Board will decide. The workers will be obliged to provide the services and will have the right to be paid, regardless of the salary that corresponds to them for the mandatory rest, a double salary for the service provided.

In addition to the above, if according to the calendar the mandatory day of rest coincides with the weekly day of rest, that is, Sunday, the employer must cover the worker's payment of the Sunday bonus established in article 71 of the Federal Labor Law which states: Workers who provide service on Sundays will be entitled to an additional premium of at least twenty-five percent of the salary for ordinary work days.

Derived from the above, the worker will receive triple the salary for that day, plus the Sunday bonus.”

This 2023, the holiday falls on a Monday, so they will not have to pay you the Sunday premium but they will have to pay you the holiday.

What happens if I don't get paid for the holiday?

If they do not receive the legal payment for labor on a holiday, workers can go to the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (Profedet) to receive free and personalized legal advice, in order to enforce your rights. Keep in mind that no matter what the policies of the company where you work are, they are not superior to the law.

To receive free guidance from Profedet you can call the numbers 01800911877 y 018007172942 for the entire Republic or write to the email orientacionprofedet@stps.gob.mx.

