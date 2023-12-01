Microsoft’s video game business is no longer limited to consoles, it is now a gaming ecosystem that encompasses multiple devices and hardware. Of course, this has led to thoughts that at some point a flagship service like Xbox Game Pass will reach PlayStation and Nintendo, even more so if an Xbox executive mentions it, but Phil Spencer has already put things in order.

Phil Spencer reveals if Xbox Game Pass will come to PlayStation and Nintendo

During an interview conducted by Jez Corden of Windows Central, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, spoke about the possibility of Xbox Game Pass coming to PlayStation and Nintendo hardware, especially after recent statements by Tim Stuart, CFO of Xbox, who at an event mentioned that Game Pass could reach its competitors’ platforms.

About, Phil Spencer denied that there are plans for the service to reach PlayStation and Nintendo Well, the goal is to improve the user experience and offer the best content within the Xbox ecosystem: “I’ll start by saying that we have no plans to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo. It’s not in our plans. But I think you’ve hit the nail on the head. ‘what it means to own an Xbox.’ What I want to focus on is how we continue to innovate for the people who have committed to our hardware platform. And how do we continue to make sure they feel good about their investment in what we’ve built ?”

For Phil Spencer, the priority is Xbox Series X|S users

Posteriorly, Phil Spencer made it clear that what they are interested in is pampering Xbox usersthose who bought a Xbox Series X|Sthen the PC environment and the offer through the cloud for various devices are addressed: “I’m going to have my own point of view about our hardware. But I think our hardware teams did a great job with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in this generation, bringing value and performance in the console line. When I think about investments in things like Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, cross-play, cross-save, ID@Xbox, all of these things, I want us to continue to innovate, to that people on our console feel that we are investing in hardware that matches the commitment they are making to us. Game Pass was one of the things that we built in the last 5 years, and we continue to grow, it is on PC, it is on the “It’s an important part of the Xbox console identity. I think that will continue to be the case and we will continue to look for future ways to innovate across our game portfolio and platform.”

