With The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess rumor continuing, it's theorized that Nintendo should finally resolve the dark history of the Intruders. It highlights the unexplored potential of Twilight Princess' Dark Trespassers and its ability to offer a refreshing approach to the series Zelda. It is suggested that the return of the Trespassers could be an intriguing alternative to the Zonnan story from Tears of the Kingdom, satisfying players interested in this mystery. A return to Twilight Princess is necessary, as its realistic design and darker story continue to resonate with fans. Even though a lot of time has passed since its launch.

Despite appearing only in Twilight Princess, it is argued that there are reasons for dark intruders return in a future game. Thus allowing players to unravel the mystery that surrounds them. His possible return could be compared to the introduction of the Zonnans in Tears of the Kingdom, which are some of the civilizations that are often found in the Zelda series and then forgotten.

Twilight Princess, has raised hopes that a future game Explore the Twilight Realm and its inhabitants again. Speculation that Breath of the Wild could tie into Twilight Princess is mentioned, demonstrating fans' persistent desire.

Twilight Princess stands out for its realistic visual design, unique gameplay mechanics, and darker story. The Hylian origin of the dark ones and their power make them stand out among Zelda's antagonists. The revelation that the Intruders are members of the Hylian race born to the goddess Hylia, responsible for the existence of the Twilight Realm, adds a unique perspective to the series.

Although characters like Trespassers, Midna, or the Twili were probably not intended to be more than exclusive additions to Twilight Princess, its popularity could motivate its return. Similar to Fi's influence from Skyward Sword in Tears of the Kingdom.

In conclusion, the possibility of the Dark Trespassers returning in an upcoming Zelda game stands out for its narrative potential. In addition to its ability to offer a fresh experience to fans who have been waiting for the return to the world of Twilight Princess.

