We have spoken on countless occasions about the crisis that Marvel At this time and that, not only does it raise doubts about what stories we will see in future premieres; It also generates great uncertainty about the characters that will appear on the screen. And not even the face of Tom Hollandwho has been playing Spider-Man for a good number of years, has yet to be confirmed, something the actor himself has agreed to talk about in a recent interview.

Index

See all sections

There will be more Spider-Man movies

Phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have yet to be fully defined. It is true that we know of a good number of projects that will be launched in the coming years to shape the Multiverse Sagabut certain recent events have also occurred that could have turned everything upside down in the studio offices.

On the one hand, the continuous failures that the firm is collecting between series that do not quite convince and box office releases that are far from the great successes of yesteryear. On the other hand, the problem that drags Jonathan Majors with his trial for injuries to his ex-partner, a case that Marvel has tried to tiptoe around all this time but which would have already led to the actor’s dismissal – this information has yet to be confirmed.

That Majors disappears implies that the great villain of the next phases is put on a tightrope, with two options for action: either find a new actor to face him – with this multiverse, it would not be so “strange” if he had changed his face – or, instead , bet on another archenemy -alternative that could be the one being considered, with Dr. Doom from The Fantastic Four as the top contender.

While this is being resolved, what we also know is that Marvel Studios y Sony Pictures They are more than determined to make a next Spider-Man movie. What doesn’t seem so clear is that Tom Holland is in charge of starring in it…

¿Con Tom Holland?

In an interview with Collider, Holland has acknowledged that he wants protect the legacy that he has left his Spider-Man and that he would not therefore like to make another film just for the sake of making it. Good old Tom has always been very proud of his participation in the MCU and has even confessed that he would feel “the happiest boy in the world” if he could continue putting on the suit for the rest of his life.

Even so, not everything is a question of enthusiasm and will, of course, which is why he has also made it clear where he is right now regarding future projects involving Peter Parker:

All I can say is that we have been in active conversations about what a fourth interpretation of my character could look like. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky to have been able to work on a franchise that got better with each film, that became more successful with each film, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. (…) So I won’t do another one just to do another one. It will have to be worth it for the character.

That is to say that if you are a fan of Holland’s Spider-Man, you should no longer take it for granted that you will see him again… At least so as not to be greatly disappointed later.