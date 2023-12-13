Wonka (2023)

Actor Timothée Chalamet reacts to the success of the film and reveals if he is willing to star in Wonka 2.

Although it has not yet been released in the United States, the film based on the character from Roald Dahl's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a success. Since it has raised $43 million in a handful of countries. So you will surely have a great Christmas tour. So we shouldn't rule out making Wonka 2.

Given the public's acceptance, actor Timothée Chalamet has reacted on social networks saying: “WOWWWW – I really can't believe this!! That week! Thank you to everyone who saw WONKA in theaters last weekend and to the GOLDEN GLOBS for the nomination! One more week until we are in the US!! “Everything good in this world began with a dream.”

Will they make the sequel?

When Timothée Chalamet was asked if he would like to do Wonka 2, he responded: “If there was a story to tell. And obviously there is.” So he leaves the door wide open.

Wonka

But… What story needs to be told?

Attention SPOILERS. The recently released film shows how Willy Wonka begins his journey as a chocolatier, facing the Cartel who do everything possible to bring him down. In the end, he buys a castle to create his own factory. So, he has to tell us how he went from that moment until he starts the famous contest with the golden tickets to get an heir. Since he became a more reclusive man and locked himself in his factory. According to Tim Barton's version from 2005, this happened so that his secrets would not be stolen. But, the current story is closer to the 1971 feature film starring Gene Wilder.

So there is a very interesting plot that Wonka 2 could teach and thus link to the 1971 film. But Timothée Chalamet has revealed that he does not know how they will continue. Since he said: “I don't know how we started like this and ended there. “I don’t know what the story is.”

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.