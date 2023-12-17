Actor Mena Massoud brings news about Aladdin 2. We should not get our hopes up about the sequel.

The live-action adaptation of this animated classic raised more than $1,054 million in 2019. Therefore, knowing how much Disney likes to exploit its products, everything suggested that we would see Aladdin 2. But now we bring some quite negative news.

Actor Mena Massoud, who starred in the film alongside Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. In a recent interview, he has revealed that he has no news about Aladdin 2.

These are his words.

“I don't have any updates. I think, like you said, the strike just put everything on hold. “I know they were trying to get it going for a long time, but I have no idea where it is.”

“Listen, we filmed in 2017. It's been six years since we filmed and finished the project. For me, at a certain point, life just goes on. I'm sure they have their reasons. I know they were trying one for a long time, so I don't know what the obstacles were exactly. But maybe now, after the attack is over, they will still try to take off.”

Previously Mena Massoud already said that he wanted to make Aladdin 2.

“I would very much like to do a sequel. I can't express how much I enjoyed that experience. It was a great experience. That whole Disney thing, as you can imagine, they are a very professional team. Just from that perspective, it was a lot of fun. I would like it very much, we will wait and see. “We’ve been kicking around some ideas for a while now, but it would be great to do it, it would be great to get back there.”

