The character of Gollum is fundamental to the story of The Lord of the Rings, so… Will he have his own movie?

Gollum is interesting enough to have his movie. While it is true that he lived for many years in the mythology of The Lord of the Rings, I believe that the most interesting thing that happened to him we have already seen in Peter Jackson’s films. Therefore… Is there really a need for a movie about this character? Leave me your opinion in the comments section.

I personally would like to see other Middle Earth stories, like the life of Aragorn, Gladalf, Beren, Lúthien or even a movie about Morgoth (Melkor). The latter would be something brutal. Although I have to admit that everything that involves immersing ourselves in the work of JRR Tolkien seems good to me, since it is still very interesting. So if something from Gollum arrives, it is welcome.

Why has the rumor arisen?

A fan-made poster has unleashed chaos online, showing Andy Serkis sporting a peculiar appearance as Smeagol/Gollum in a film titled Smeagol, supposedly ready for 2025. The image shows Serkis looking human but with a twist. mysterious: his completely dark eyes and a look that hypnotizes!

Smeagol / Gollum

Although this poster has generated a frenzy of emotions among fans, so far there is no official confirmation or concrete signs that this project is a reality. No representative of The Lord of the Rings franchise at Warner Bros. or any other studio has mentioned a Smeagol movie in development.

Additionally, Andy Serkis, the genius behind Gollum’s portrayal, has not commented on the possibility of returning to the role. The actor has a busy schedule, with his participation in the Star Wars series Andor and his work on the sequel to DC’s The Batman – Part II. Although his role as Smeagol is legendary, his future in Middle-earth remains uncertain.

Would you like to see the movie? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section. But everything suggests that this will not happen.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.