Gears of War is a pillar of consoles Xbox, and as such there are many expectations for his next big step. The last main installment, Gears 5, received good ratings upon its debut in 2019. It is unknown if a new project is in the works, but one hint got fans excited.

Certainly, The Coalition He keeps a low profile and it is a mystery what his next big project will be, although we already know that he uses Unreal Engine 5. That said, there are clues that suggest he's working on a new Gears of War installment, known unofficially to fans as Gears 6.

For example, the company published a vacancy for the position of gameplay designer in March 2023, and what caught attention is that the candidate who obtains the job will participate in a project related to the franchise. Marcus Fenix. Of course, another clue seems to indicate that the launch is still very far away.

In any case, it is unknown if the project is real. While waiting for more information, a creative from The Coalition gave hope to the community.

Fans believe that the new Gears of War will be shown in 2024

A few days ago, the franchise's official account shared an image to wish the community happy holidays. The interesting thing is that Benjamin Huyghelevel designer at The Coalition, responded to this post and said that “See you in 2024” #Gearsfam”.

That short message was enough to excite fans, who believe that the creative hinted that the first details of Gears of War 6 or any intellectual property project will be officially revealed next year. Of course, it is important to moderate expectations.

Benjamin Huyghe excited fans waiting for Gears 6

The comment is non-specific and could mean anything. Although many believe that it suggests that there will be news about the franchise in 2024, Benjamin Huyghe could only refer to that he wants to have the support of the community during the next year. So, it's a mystery if the studio will share information about its projects in the near future.

Although we will have to wait to find out if a new game is in the oven, we already know that the Xbox franchise will have a movie and an animated series from Netflix.

But tell us, when do you think the next game of the IP will be revealed? Let us read you in the comments.

