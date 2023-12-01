Despite its ups and downs, Resident Evil managed to captivate thousands of fans around the world over more than 25 years. Certainly, the remakes of classic titles contributed to the good streak that the franchise is currently experiencing. That being said, should fans expect more improved versions of the classics?

The last release in the franchise was Resident Evil 4 Remake, which received universal praise and is nominated for the GOTY en The Game Awards 2023 for its good reception. Additionally, it was a commercial success with more than 5.45 million copies sold since its debut in March 2023.

On the other hand, the Resident Evil 2 remake has already surpassed 13 million units soldwhile the modern version of Resident Evil 3 boasts 8 million copies shipped. It is clear that these proposals are a success, will we see more of their kind in the coming years?

Capcom confirms that there will be more Resident Evil remakes

Fans of the saga who enjoyed reviewing these classic titles are in luck, because Capcom gave very good news. Specifically, he revealed that, indeed, there will be more remakes of the saga.

During a PlayStation Partner Awards event in Japan, Yasuhiro Anpodirector of the new and acclaimed version of Resident Evil 4, confirmed that the latest remakes they released of the franchise received a good reception, so they plan to continue with that strategy.

“Yeah. We have released 3 remakes so far and they were all very well received. Since they allow a modern audience to play these titles, it’s something I’m happy to do as someone who loves these older games, and we want to do more”, commented the manager.

Unfortunately, Yasuhiro Anpo refrained from revealing which will be the next title in the franchise that will receive this treatment and limited himself to saying that they will announce it in the future, urging fans to wait.

What will be the next Resident Evil game that will have a remake?

The director recognizes that when a new game is made there is uncertainty about whether the final result will be to the players’ liking. In the case of the remakes, however, there are already fans of the original workwhich represents an advantage.

“We are very grateful to the users who express their opinion. It allows us to develop with the opinion of the players in mind (…) I think this is one of the reasons why our remakes are so well received,” Yasuhiro Anpo highlighted in the question and answer session.

As for what the next remake could be, fans already have some proposals: from Resident Evil 0 to Resident Evil Code Veronica. According to an insider, the franchise will experience a drought of releases in the coming months, so the announcement of the new project could be far away. In any case, we will have to wait for Capcom to reveal more official information.

But tell us, what would you like the next remake of the saga to be? Let us read you in the comments.

