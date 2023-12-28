After almost 10 years of inactivity, Lollipop Chainsaw will return with a remaster and new tracks suggest that the return will be in a big way and one of them is exciting fans about a possible sequel.

Although the remastering Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP had to be delayed and will not debut until 2024the studio responsible for the project, Dragami Gameshas more plans for the franchise and as an example is the recent message shared by the president of the studio and producer of the project, Yoshimi Yasuda.

A surprise is coming for Lollipop Chainsaw fans

Through Twitter (X)the manager, who has shared the development process with his followers, thanked the fans for the messages and support.

What caught the most attention, however, is that they announced that they will launch a new figure of the series, precisely of the protagonist, Juliet Starling.

Collectors of this series know very well how much this means, since in its time there was not much merchandise of Lollipop Chainsawbut only 1 pair of cheerleader figures were released. San Romero Knights.

The wait to see the final design will not be long, since the formal reveal will be made in full New Year. Apparently, the studio wants to start the year on the right foot, since we remember that the remastering will be released in 2024 and it makes sense that there is merchandise about the game that no fan or collector will want to miss.

There will be a new figure of Juliet Starling from Lollipop Chainsaw and you will be able to see it soon

Will Lollipop Chainsaw have a sequel?

But that's not all, the producer took advantage of an interview with 4Gamer to share his ambitions for the year that will begin soon and in his message he revealed that Dragami Games works in a new game.

“By 'walking the right path' to bring back the vision and setting of the original game that were very well received, while also revising elements that users requested we improve and adding selected new elements, we aim to create a title that many gamers on modern hardware fall in love with,” said Yasuda in relation to the remastering (via Gematsu).

Although the manager mentioned that the new game is apart from Lollipop Chainsaw RePOPdid not specify if he will be outside of this franchise, so there is a possibility that he will be a brand new sequel or one different franchise.

The bad news is that followers of Juliet Starling y Dragami Games They will have to be patient, since Yasuda anticipated that they will announce this project until 2025.

“While we are not in a position to announce it yet, (…) the intention is to make a good game what satisfy many players“Yasuda anticipated.

In case you missed it: The originally remake of Lollipop Chainsaw was transmuted after fan recommendations.

Are you excited about Dragami Games' new project? Are you planning on purchasing the Juliet Starling figure? Tell us in the comments.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is in development for unspecified modern consoles, but is expected to debut sometime in 2024. You can find more news related to the series by visiting this page.

