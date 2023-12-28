SPY×FAMILY closed the year with a flourish not only thanks to the premiere of the film SPY×FAMILY CODE: Whitebut also because he has just broadcast the end of the Season 2. If you've already seen them, you've probably grown fond of the Forger family and are waiting for new episodes, but when they will be available?

The last episode of the anime, Part of the familypremiered last Saturday December 23th and marked the end of the latest batch of new episodes available for the series and coincided with the film's release in Japan.

To commemorate the occasion, those responsible for the anime shared a sequence in which they say goodbye to the audience with a “See you on the next mission“, which suggests the continuation of the anime.

When will there be new episodes of SPY×FAMILY?

It is important to take into account that the Season 1 adapted from the Mission 1 to the Mission 38 in 25 episodes of anime. For its part, Season 2 adapted up to Mission 59, including the Extra Mission 2 and the Short Mission 6 and 7 in 12 episodes further.

Season 2 of the anime was relatively much shorter, offering almost half as many episodes. Although the reason was not explained, many speculate that it was due to the production of the film SPY×FAMILY CODE: White.