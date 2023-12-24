SEGA plans to pamper its fans of yesteryear with the return of 5 franchises from its golden era. Although the announcement was surprising due to the number of projects, the company made it clear that they would not be the only IPs, but that it planned to revive more and new clues suggest what they could be.

SEGA has a large catalog of franchises that have unfortunately been inactive in recent years, but the good news is that the company finally looked at them to give them a new opportunity.

SEGA could revive all these old franchises

After the revelation of the reinventions of Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe y Jet Set Radio At The Game Awards 2023, it came to light that SEGA renewed the registrations of several IPs from yesteryear.

The above suggests that the company could be working on them, since franchises appear on the list Crazy Taxi, Shinobi y Streets of Ragewhich we already know will have new games.

The list is complemented by the other 5 SEGA franchises Alex Kidd, After Burner, House of the Dead, Outrun y Super Monkey Ball (via Gematsu).

SEGA could be planning a new After Burner and OutRun game (image: chizai-watch, via Gematsu)

It is important to remember that some of these series have already had remasters or remakes in recent years, such as Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, The House of the Dead: Remake, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania y Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz.

Despite the above, After Burner y Outrun have yet to make a return in either the form of a remake, remaster, or new game, suggesting that SEGA could be preparing some new projects on these IPs and has not yet revealed them.

