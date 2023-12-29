It's been just a few months since the new film by Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli It hit the market with resounding success, but it seems that the director's creativity grows over the years. After the release of The Boy and the Heron, Miyazaki is already immersed in his next project, still unnamed.

However, it seems that a small clue has slipped in the latest documentary focused on the production of The Boy and the Herona project that took more than a decade to make and represents Studio Ghibli's most ambitious undertaking to date.

Speaking of his next work, we can see Miyazaki drawing Nausicaa, the protagonist of the film of the same name, and expressing: “It is painful to return to this world.” Although it is too early to speculate on her next film, many are already considering the possibility that it will be a sequel to one of her most acclaimed works.

It's important to take this suggestion with a grain of salt, as throughout Studio Ghibli's history, there has been no precedent for movie sequels. However, since Miyazaki always seeks to innovateit would not be far-fetched to imagine a film that continues the adventure that began in the 80s.

