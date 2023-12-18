Although the current generation of consoles has taken a while to start, we are already thinking about what the next console systems will be. Sony y Microsoft, but it wouldn't be strange if this era lasted longer than we thought. The simple, and inevitable question: when does the new console from this or that company come out? It can lead to premature speculation and this is what happened with Xbox.

Will the new Xbox come out in 2026?

This weekend information emerged that pointed to 2026 as the year in which we would see the successor to the Xbox Series X|S. This was attributed to renowned journalist and insider Jeff Grubb who made a statement about it on his podcast Jeff Grubb's Game Mess, where he considered the possibility of Microsoft's new system debuting that year. However, once the news went viral, Jeff Grubb pointed out that in that part of the podcast he was only speculating since there are no details about it, so from the beginning It is false that the new Xbox, successor to the current generation, will debut in 2026.

When will the new Xbox, successor to Xbox Series X|S, come out?

Now, if the next Xbox will not debut in 2026, when will it do so? We know that 6 years is a long time if the traditional console scheme is considered, but the truth is that the business has changed and generations last longer than usual, especially this one that was greatly affected at the start by the pandemic.

That said, the related information we have so far originates from official documents that were part of the trial between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for the purchase of Activision Blizzard King. One of them refers to the plans that Microsoft and Microsoft Gaming have for a new console and in that case the set year is 2028, not 2026. Based on this information, although considering that decisions can change from one moment to another due to various Causes, The next Xbox will not see the light until 2028.

