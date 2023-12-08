Formula 1 will arrive in Madrid starting from the 2026 season and among the details to be defined is the time of the race. In the negotiations, among other points, Formula 1 wants it to be a night Grand Prix, while the organizers prefer a more conventional time for European races, in the early afternoon (3pm is the usual time for GPs in Europe ).

What F1 intends to do in Madrid is a mix between the Miami GP and the European version of the Las Vegas GP. And Madrid would become the first race on the continent to take place at night, under the artificial light of the spotlights, which always offers very evocative images.

In fact, the Red Bull showrun with Sergio Perez in July this year, in the photo that opens the article, is an example of this, even if the Madrid circuit will not pass through the center and Plaza Cibeles, but to the north, with the Cuatro Torres Business Area (in the La Paz neighborhood) in the background.

Furthermore, F1 owners are looking for prime time, which meant that the first Las Vegas GP, held this year, was held on a Saturday at 10pm local time.

The 2024 F1 calendar includes up to six night races, including four in the Middle East, one in South-East Asia and one in the United States: the Bahrain GP, ​​the Saudi Arabian GP (the first two races of the season and which will be held on Saturday), the Singapore GP, the Las Vegas GP, the Qatar GP and the Abu Dhabi GP.

The first race in the history of F1 at night was the historic Singapore GP in 2008, in which Fernando Alonso won, triggering what later became known as the “Singapore Gate”.

