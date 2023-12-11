The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is not only considered one of the best installments in the saga of Nintendo, as it is also one of the most outstanding titles in history. Because of this, many fans believe that he deserves a relaunch to match with a remake. Will it ever happen? Eiji Aonuma already answered the question.

Find out: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time deserves the love it gets

Related video: From the best to the worst The Legend of Zelda

This is what Aonuma said about a remake of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Would you like to see a remake of Ocarina of Time?

During an interview with Game Informer, Aonuma was asked about the future of the franchise and the importance that Ocarina of Time has for the saga. The legendary delivery recently turned 25 years oldso the creative highlighted the fundamental role he had to take the franchise to the 3D field.

Due to the title’s most recent anniversary, many are wondering if it will have some kind of re-release soon, just as it did in the Nintendo 3DS era. So Aonuma was asked about a possible remake of Link’s mythical adventure.

It is very likely that the developer’s response will disappoint many fans, as it simply He laughed and avoided answering the question.. “No comment!” was the only thing Aonuma said about a re-release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Part of the community believes that Nintendo should give new life to the classic Nintendo 64 tal como hizo con The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening para Nintendo Switch. On the contrary, there are fans who think that the 64 game and its 3DS version are more than enough.

There are also players who prefer that Nintendo not touch or modify the title, as they believe that in its original state it is perfect. For now, the future of the saga is a mystery and there are no clues about new projects that are on the way.

In case you missed it: The 10 moments from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time that marked your childhood

Find all the news related to The Legend of Zelda on this page.

Related video: A Zelda and other debts that Nintendo owes fans

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente