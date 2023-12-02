loading…

Falcon became a mercenary in Egypt who copied Wagner’s concept from Russia. Photo/Middle East Monitor/Facebook

GAZA – Various things are starting to emerge in Egypt, in order to formulate a new role, which may be suspicious. Why? a large security company, which has ties to the government, security and intelligence departments, amid major concerns that dirty and secret tasks will be assigned to it in the future.

Questions arise about the nature of the work of the Falcon Security and Vigilance Group, which explicitly announced its participation in the campaign to support and guarantee a third presidential term for the current president, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

These questions increasingly arise due to the lack of clarity surrounding company activities, work mechanisms, formation, financial reports, tasks assigned to them, and the nature of those responsible for managing them.

Here are 9 Falcon controversies that imitate Wagner’s concept.

1. Benefited from the Military Coup

According to Middle East Monitor. The security group (which includes seven companies) is nothing new. It was founded in 2006, but its role increased after the military coup on July 3 2013 carried out by Al-Sisi, who at that time served as Minister of Defense.

According to informed sources who spoke to Middle East Monitor on condition of anonymity, the company is not listed on a stock exchange, is not subject to any financial or legal supervision, and the scope or nature of its activities is unknown.

According to the company’s website, Falcon’s services include facility protection, personal protection, rapid support and intervention, security consulting, public event security, industrial security, women’s safety, guard dogs, and occupational safety and health training.

2. Suppress Demonstrations on Campus

The group played an important role in suppressing demonstrations at Egyptian universities opposing the coup, and arrested hundreds of students, in addition to its role in securing public facilities, airports, clubs, foreign embassies, prominent officials and political, sports and arts events.

3. Getting a Million Dollar Contract

The company is considered the largest in the security sector, with total contracts of more than two billion Egyptian pounds (USD 65 million), and the most influential, given the large number of retired generals and military, intelligence and police officers holding senior positions within it. The Chairman of its Board of Directors is former Deputy Secretary of the Intelligence Service, General Khaled Sharif.

4. Can have an equal position with the police

A deeper reading reveals four key situations that stand out most in the company’s history. The first was the announcement in August 2014 of the launch of a “Rapid Support and Intervention Sector” under the pretext of dealing with security chaos and unrest, a task originally entrusted to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“This means there is a private security apparatus on a par with the police, in addition to providing permits for the use of weapons,” Egyptian newspaper Al-Shorouk reported.

Undoubtedly, Egypt is now facing a very influential company that has close ties to the country’s security and military institutions, and at some point Egypt will probably operate as a parallel security apparatus, or a militia supported and funded by Gulf parties such as the United Arab Emirates Party. Arab. The UAE will implement an external agenda if necessary.

5. Can carry out intelligence operations

Having the right to deploy rapid intervention forces allows Falcon to deploy armed groups, vehicles and motorbikes at targeted security points, in addition to planting tracking, spying and surveillance devices.

The second crucial situation is related to providing legal protection for companies, through the issuance of Law Number 86 of 2015 concerning Facilities and Money Transfer Companies, which allows companies to obtain permits to carry out several activities.

In December 2016, this controversial group took a third important step, but this time in an international dimension, by establishing security partnerships with Russian, American and British companies, the most important of which was the signing of a contract with STC, to become the only company commercial agent of Russian companies in Egypt.

6. Led by a figure full of problems

However, the fourth important step that is considered the most prominent and influential in the group’s history was the sale of the company to Sabri Nakhnoukh, who was previously convicted of serious crimes, and in May 2018 received a presidential pardon from Al-Sisi. of a 28-year prison sentence on charges of bullying and possession of weapons and drugs.