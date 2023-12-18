Despite the prominence of digital content in the modern era, many gamers still prefer physical units because they offer a sense of belonging. Of course, this format also allows you to buy, sell and exchange copies very easily; However, a rumor worried PlayStation users.

In the last few hours, a rumor began to circulate that, supposedly, Sony without prior notice and stealthily modified its terms of service and added a clause indicating that the resale of digital and physical PlayStation games is prohibited. This news worried many.

Can you still resell your physical PlayStation games?

“You must not resell any of the discs or digital games, unless expressly authorized by us and the publisher, if it is different from us,” the section reads. 7.1 of the PlayStation Terms of Service.

Politics worried PlayStation fans

Will Sony ban the resale of physical games? The players can remain calm, because everything was a misunderstood. The thing is that this term has existed since 2013 with the debut of PlayStation 4. Even at that time there was confusion, so Shuhei Yoshida clarified the situation and confirmed that it is possible to share physical copies.

“If you are concerned about our European terms of service, we confirm that you can sell or share your PlayStation 4 disc products, even in the US,” the manager said 10 years ago in his twitter account.

The truth is that clauses of this nature have been present for many years. After this situation went viral on social networks, players recalled that similar alleged bans have been mentioned since the era of the first Sony consoleon the Final Fantasy VII discs.

A clause that has been present for decades

In short, players can still buy, resell, share and trade their physical PlayStation games with their friends and others. Sony did not implement new rules that prohibit this activity or render unusable copies that have already passed through more than one owner. It is worth noting that Microsoft It also has a similar clause in its terms of service.

But tell us, were you one of the concerned players? Let us read you in the comments.

