The second part of I’m legend is going to be filmed, and the best thing is that Will Smith will be present again in the continuation of the original film. The problem is that, if you are a fan of the legendary film, you will know that the presence of the character would not be possible in the second installment for obvious reasons, but it is enough to delve a little deeper into the subject to understand that it would be possible. This is what we know.

I am legend 2 with Will Smith

The second I Am Legend movie is going to exist. This was clarified by Will Smith himself in an interview conducted at the Red Sea Film Festival held in Saudi Arabia, where he specified that Michael B. Jordan will be in charge of directing in addition to participating as the protagonist. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air has clarified that he will also be present in the film, which could confuse many who saw the film back in 2007.

And in the ending that could be seen in theaters, the character played by Will Smith ends up sacrificing his life to save two other characters from the attack of the Darkseekers, however, the DVD edition of the film introduced an ending alternative that has been discussed a lot since it came to light.

He final original that was seen in theaters was this:

He alternative ending from the DVD edition is this other one:

The sequel will be based on the alternative ending

As you can imagine, if Will Smith has confirmed his presence, it is that the film will be based on the alternative ending where our protagonist survived after negotiating with the darkseekers. But this second part will not be immediate in time. Apparently, the new story will take us to a period 10 years after the first film, and we will have to see how the character would connect in this new plot. As expected, good old Smith has not been able to advance anything for the moment.

Will Smith gives ‘I Am Legend 2’ Update & Explains How He Plans To Resurrect His Dead Character Robert Neville #RedSeaIFF23 pic.twitter.com/C9JbM6No9I — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 2, 2023

Of not wanting to accept the new script again

A while ago Will Smith was not too interested in reprising a role for a supposed sequel to I Am Legend, but it seems that the actor’s interest has changed radically. He says that the proposal proposed by Michael B. Jordan has convinced him, although it remains to be seen to what extent the actor has found himself in need of new roles to resume his acting agenda after the unpleasant events of that Oscar gala in which He slapped Chris Rock live.

