Autonomous mobility is making progress slowly but surely, and that progress may not be made by the party you are thinking of now. Not Tesla, but Mercedes was the first to obtain permission on European soil to cover certain routes completely self-driving. Not only that, but also in Tesla's American home base, Mercedes is the only one that is allowed to drive autonomously up to level 3. However, this presents the Germans with unique issues. For example, how can your EQS make it clear to the outside world that it is controlled by software?

Smartphone scrolling allowed

Mercedes has found something about that. For example, this EQS can only be distinguished from a copy without 'Drive Pilot' by its two knots of sensors in the closed grille, until it starts to drive autonomously. Then blue-green LED lights light up in the existing light units — or as Mercedes describes it so beautifully: turquoise. As a result, as the driver of a car in the area, you know that it is best not to honk when you pass the EQS, because its occupants may be taking a nap… But above all: this means that the better police officer knows that the person behind the wheel of the car , is allowed to scroll on his smartphone.

By the way, this is not just a crazy idea, because the American states of California and Nevada have already given their – er – green light for the adjustment. Mercedes will therefore install the lights there on the EQS and on the S-Class that are equipped with the autonomous 'Drive Pilot' system. It is not yet entirely clear whether this lighting will soon be adopted by other manufacturers, because the BMW 7 Series is also allowed to drive autonomously up to level 3 in some markets and Tesla has of course been close for a long time. The question also remains whether the European Mercedes with 'Drive Pilot' will soon be illuminated in this way, because although they are already allowed to drive autonomously on the German Autobahn, there is no approval for the turquoise lighting here yet.