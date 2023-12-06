While millions of fans are eager to learn more about Grand Theft Auto 6, a sector of the community is wondering what the next step will be for Rockstar Games. In the middle of the conversation, an actor excited the followers of the Red Dead Redemption franchise.

The developer studio shared the first trailer for GTA 6 and confirmed the first official details. Even though fans will have to wait until 2025 to play this new proposal, there are those who wonder if the series set in the Old West I could come back.

Red Dead Redemption 3 could exist, says Roger Clark

Shortly after the official premiere of the Grand Theft Auto 6 preview, Roger Clarkactor who played Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, he joined the conversation and gave his opinion on the future of the crime-themed franchise. Specifically, he believes that the new installment will be unable to replace the multiplayer component of the 2013 title.

“I realized that there is no reason for GTA V Online to stop. The graphics still hold up, and it’s a completely different city. GTA 6 will not replace it, both will be available for all of us to enjoy. Rockstar will go deeper into the stratosphere,” the actor commented on his personal X account.

After GTA, will we return to the Old West?

Immediately, a fan took advantage of the publication to ask the voice interpreter if he thinks Red Dead Redemption 3 is in the company’s plans. Although it is by no means a confirmation that the cowboy franchise will continue, the response excited the community.

“I am sure that one day we will see RDR3. When will that be? I have no idea. Also don’t count on the participation of Arthur, his story is already toldI think,” replied Roger Clark.

Seeing a sequel to Red Dead Redemption is far from far-fetched. Although the franchise is less popular than Grand Theft Auto, it is still a very successful intellectual property with a very strong fan base. According to the company’s latest financial report, the second installment has already sold more than 55 million units.

Roger Clark believes there will eventually be a Red Dead Redemption 3

The truth is that it is unknown what Rockstar Games’ next project will be after GTA 6.

