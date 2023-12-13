Actor Nicolas Cage has released films of all kinds in recent years. But… Does he have a chance of winning an Oscar?

Awards season is approaching and we will soon know the Oscar nominations. In all the predictions I have read, it seems that we will be facing a new Barbenheimer. That is, a confrontation between Barbie and Oppenheimer. But Nicolas Cage may crash the party.

To start, he has already received a Golden Globe nomination in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for the film Dream Scenario. So nothing should be ruled out and Nicolas Cage could be the big surprise of the Oscars. It must be remembered that he already has a golden statuette thanks to Leaving Las Vegas (1995).

Who are your rivals?

There are no Oscar nominations yet, so we don’t know if Nicolas Cage will have options. But what is clear is that he is among the best performances of the year alongside Timothée Chalamet for Wonka, Joaquin Phoenix for Beau is Afraid, Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers on the Moon and Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer.

Dream scenario

So the competition will be very tough. I think Cillian Murphy is the number one candidate. But surprises should never be ruled out. What is your favorite? Let me know in comments.

What is the movie Dream Scenario about?

Dream Scenario con Nicolas Cage

Warning SPOILERS. The plot follows Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage), a biology professor who mysteriously appears in the dreams of people around the world. Initially, his presence in these dreams is passive, being a distant spectator at strange and entertaining events. Claire, his journalist ex-girlfriend, decides to write about these events, leading to a sudden wave of recognition towards Paul from people who identify him as the figure in his dreams. Although he enjoys the attention, he feels frustrated at being portrayed as an uninteresting figure in others’ dreams.

The incident turns dark when a mentally disturbed individual tries to attack him after seeing him in his dreams. This event leads him to seek help from a public relations firm, where his attempts to exploit the situation for his personal benefit are unsuccessful. Additionally, his relationship with the firm is tainted by an awkward encounter with an assistant.

The situation worsens for Paul when his presence in dreams becomes aggressive and unpleasant. His personal and professional life falls apart: he loses his teaching license, faces public rejection, and becomes involved in conflictive situations that affect his wife, Janet. The relationship between the two deteriorates and ends in a bitter separation.

The turning point comes when dreams cease and the technology for dream travel is developed, opening up new possibilities and conflicts. Paul, immersed in a promotional tour for his autobiography, sees his life increasingly falling apart, facing personal and professional problems, including the misrepresentation of his work.

The climax of the story comes when Paul, using this new technology, ventures into Janet’s dream to save her, manifesting himself as the character of David Byrne (leader of Talking Heads). Although he saves her life, the gap between them remains, and Paul floats away from her as Janet awakens.

Dream Scenario explores the complexity of sudden fame, self-identity, and the consequences of interfering with the dreams of others. The narrative follows Paul’s journey through ups and downs, from apparent celebrity to public humiliation, and finally, his attempt to reconcile with his wife through a dream. Furthermore, Nicolas Cage’s performance deserves an Oscar. Will he win it? We will have to wait to find out.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.