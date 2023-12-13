One of the most important announcements at The Game Awards 2023 was Marvel's Blade and the surprise came when it was revealed that it is in development at Arkane Lyon, a Bethesda studio and, therefore, owned by Microsoft. Will the game be exclusive to Xbox? A recent publication has worried fans.

Marvel's Blade remains unconfirmed as an Xbox exclusive

When Marvel's Blade was announced, it was thought that it would be an exclusive video game for the Xbox ecosystem since it is developed within a Microsoft studio and company. However, the trailers, official material and videos have no information about this. Today, some fans were concerned when they saw that the official Xbox account shared the official trailer for the video game but there was no mention of it being exclusive to the brand or its launch on day 1 for Xbox Game Pass, something that has happened with the titles that from the first moment are understood as part of the Microsoft gaming ecosystem as they are first-party.

We’re thrilled to see @bethesda and Arkane Lyon, the studio behind Dishonored and DEATHLOOP, work with @MarvelGames to bring you Marvel’s Blade. A new single-player, third-person action-adventure game set in the heart of Paris: https://t.co/iQ9fGSiXHZ pic.twitter.com/SzroVHRT9S — Xbox (@Xbox) December 13, 2023

Why doesn't Microsoft say whether Marvel's Blade is exclusive to Xbox or not?

What is happening? So far there are no official details indicating whether Marvel's Blade will be exclusive to Xbox or will also be released on PlayStation. However, it is worth considering the environment surrounding this announcement and it cannot be overlooked that during the week of The Game Awards 2023, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) appeared in an appeals court in a new attempt to block the purchase of Activision Blizzard King.

According to the lawyer for the North American regulator, the FTC only needs to demonstrate that Microsoft and Xbox can remove and put games on the platforms to continue with the legal dispute. In this case, it is worth remembering that one of the FTC's arguments during the trial it fought against the acquisition of Activision was around the purchase of Bethesda and the exclusivity of Starfield. Taking into account that Marvel's Blade is from Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, it would not be strange for Microsoft and Xbox to take precautions to not give more elements to the FTC to continue with their dispute through new legal avenues, after all, the Xbox company is He showed himself to the authorities in a good fight, signed agreements, presented remedies and it would not be a good idea for him to announce an exclusive so soon.

That said, it looks like we won't know if Marvel's Blade will be an Xbox exclusive until further notice, perhaps when the legal and political environment allows.

