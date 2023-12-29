The curse of video game adaptations term. Although some productions still debut that leave much to be desired, in recent years we have seen films and series that respect the essence of the original material and manage to captivate both fans and the audience in general. Will Lies of P join this trend?

Without a doubt, the soulslike based on the story of Pinocchio was one of the big surprises of 2023. After its premiere in September, it received very good grades and was a commercial success with more than 1 million copies sold. Its good reception is an impressive feat considering that it is a new IP.

After the initial success, the director Jiwon Choi confirmed that the action game will have DLC that will expand the narrative and present new scenarios. In addition, he revealed that they will be working on a sequel, although he refrained from revealing more information about it. Are there plans to take the franchise to others? multimedia media?

Will Lies of P have a film or television adaptation? This is what Jiwon Choi thinks

In an interview with GameRant, the Lies of P director was asked if there are plans to expand the intellectual property beyond the world of video games.

The creative took the opportunity to thank the community for its support. Right away, he states that they made stories that they couldn't add in the video game, so knowing that fans want to know more about the lore It's a big confidence boost for the team.

Jiwon Choi confirmed in the interview that they already received offers to take the franchise to other media, but did not want to share more information. It is unknown the nature of the proposals and whether the team is seriously considering the opportunity to adapt the game's story into a film, series, anime, etc.

“There are probably stories that we couldn't put into the game, and I think that makes players wonder if Round8 Studio is willing to develop those stories in different media. We have already received offers from various parties in this regard,” commented the director.

Will we see the story of Lies of P in film or television?

Jiwon Choi assures that the developers are working hard on the Lies of P DLC and the sequel, so these projects would be the studio's priority. Having said this, he confessed that they wish expand the narrative.

“It is too early to share a detailed plan on this; However, I think we can say that the study explores options for continue the story of Lies of P in a positive way,” concluded the creative.

Jiwon Choi assures that the developers are working hard on the Lies of P DLC and the sequel, so these projects would be the studio's priority. Having said this, he confessed that they wish expand the narrative.

