At this point, it’s clear that Fortnite is much more than just a free game o one Battle Royale; It is a platform where experiences and modalities are created that players can enjoy. Recently, new ways to play made their debut and thrilled millions of fans, but will they go away or are they here to stay?

A few days ago, 3 new experiences debuted: LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing y Fortnite Festival. The first is a sandbox inspired by collectible figures where players can build villages and other buildings. The second is an arcade-type racing game, while the third is a rhythmic proposal that will remind you of franchises like Guitar Hero.

Find out: Will Fortnite have Nintendo characters? Epic Games confirms that it has tried

To access these new experiences, you only need to have the free game and select the mosaic from the main menu. They are available on all platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and mobile devices.

Fans are very excited, but they fear that these proposals that move away from the traditional Battle Royale will disappear in weeks or months, similar to what happened with other novelties that arrived in the past. Fortunately, Epic Games shared very good news.

Video: The story behind: Fortnite Battle Royale

LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival are here to stay, confirms Epic Games

Through a publication on social networks, the company responsible for the free-to-play platform confirmed that these new games They are permanent, so they will always be available. He even announced that they will receive updates, although he refrained from revealing more details about it.

“Hello friends. I see some chatter about our newly released games and people are worried they won’t stick around. To clarify: these are brand new games, not limited time game modes. Have no fear, LEGO Fortnte, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival are here to stay, with regular updates“, reads the message.

There is good news for fans who loved the new Fortnite games

This decision seems to be the correct one. LEGO Fortnite was reportedly a success upon launch and surpassed Battle Royale in players. The data show that more than 7.6 million of fans played at the same time among all the available modalities during the weekend.

Recently, the former Fortnite boss, Donald Mustard, shared an image that reveals Epic Games’ original plan to turn this free-to.play experience into a platform instead of a game. Those ideas have been in the air since years agoand finally came to life.

“I think this is the first time we brought out our crazy idea. The idea of ​​turning Fortnite into a ‘place’, one where you could have all kinds of gaming and entertainment experiences with your friends, all connected by a hub (…) It was such a huge and bold vision, and we knew it would take years and a lot of work on many fronts”commented Donald Mustard.

Years ago the idea of ​​turning Fortnite into a platform arose

But tell us, what is your favorite game? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Fortnite.

Related video: Fortnite: how did it become heaven for crossovers?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente