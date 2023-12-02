Few challenges remain for our rookie to face. On the pitch he has had great nights of football, but on television he is gradually adding different experiences. For this reason, Joaquín points to one of the most anticipated television moments of the year: the chimes.

As master of ceremonies, Cristina Pedroche will give you all the advice to present the chimes. From the carillon and the grapes, to the costumes chosen to dazzle all the spectators.

To ring the bells you have to dress up, never better said. And if Cristina Pedroche keeps us in suspense with her dress, Joaquín will be no less. “You’re going to freak out,” she warns Dabiz Muñoz.

