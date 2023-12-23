It could be one of the hits of 2024! Lucía Jiménez has accidentally invented a word that could well be the title of a new song by Rosalía. Taking into account that one of her songs is called Motomami, the proposal that the actress has made is along those lines.

The Crossed Words test has revolved around cinema. The words that have been divided are films and Roberto Leal has given data about them. Lucía has got it right with Titanic, Mascotas, Ágora and Bambi. However, she has not remembered in which film “Vianne makes the inhabitants of a town fall in love with her sweetness.”

The guest decided to improvise by joining a beginning and an end, and the response that resulted was so crazy that it caused laughter on the set and was commented upon after the test. It can be a musical bombshell. Find out in the video!