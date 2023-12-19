It is already becoming common for one of the two contestants to reach 23 correct answers in El Rosco, making it seem like the surprise of one of the two winning the long-awaited jackpot may spring. As in the previous program, it was Moisés who managed to be just two letters away from the feat. Therefore, Oscar has once again been seen fighting for the comeback.

The duel has been very even while the first round of both has lasted. Moisés has completed it with 19 hits and Óscar, with 18. However, the Rioja native has managed to add letters in his following turns until he reaches 23. On that list, seeing himself with no real options to win the jackpot of 1,240,000 euros, has decided to stand.

In this way, Óscar's challenge in his face to face with Roberto Leal has been to get five of the seven pending questions right. As an added difficulty, he has the time. Will he be able to avoid the next Blue Chair? Don't miss the outcome in the video!

The two contestants starred in a fun moment during the program, on La Pista. “This is Pasapalabra, anything can happen here,” said Roberto Leal after Álex Adróver kissed the magician Yunke. Moisés, trying to avoid a similar situation, warned Óscar between laughs: “If you get it right, you don't need to come here.”

These pumpkins have had their reply from the man from Madrid, who has returned the cobra: “You're going to be left wanting, chato.” There is so much love in the program!