After months of many rumors, Grand Theft Auto 6 stopped being a myth and was shown to the world with a spectacular first trailer. Fans are very excited about what’s to come, but they also doubt whether the game will look as good as in the first teaser images.

The new installment of the open world saga will debut in 2025, so we will have to wait a long time to sink our teeth into it. With a little luck, Rockstar Games will reveal trailers that explain more of the story and mechanics in the coming months to make the delay more enjoyable.

Meanwhile, fans are discussing whether GTA 6 will look like the trailer. In the midst of this debate, a former developer of the company shared his opinion and, certainly, raised the hype of the community.

Related video: The story behind: Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto 6 will look great, says former Rockstar Games animator

Like many other people, Mike York, a former Rockstar Games animator who worked on Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, reacted to the GTA 6 reveal trailer in a video he uploaded to his YouTube channel. There, he shared anecdotes about his work in the company and gave his opinion on what was seen in the preview.

“It was an honor to work on the last few games. When I worked on them, I knew they were going to be something special. While doing different cinematics and in-game scenes as an animator, you feel it. You play the title every day before it comes out. No one in the world knows the game is going to be great, and that’s how they feel right now at Rockstar Games. You guys don’t know it’s going to be great, but they Yes”commented the artist.

Mike York highlights that he worked at the company for 6 years, and explains that being part of the development of GTA V was an honor because he loves the franchise; In some ways, he considers it a dream come true.

After analyzing the trailer frame by frame, the animator believes that Rockstar Games “will push (current) consoles and hardware to the limit with its level of detail.” He explains that one of the reasons the game has been in development for so long is because it takes thousands of animations to make the open world feel alive and unique. He gives as an example the NPCs, who do different actions.

Mike York comments that all the scenes in the Grand Theft Auto games are made with the engine, so they are in-game sequences. Later in the video, he claims that the trailer is not a CGI cinematic, and comments that the title will look this good when players try it out.

“I’m really impressed with how far they take the graphics for an in-game version. Many times you see that they use cinematics (pre-rendered); This is not like that, because when you play this game, it will really look like this”commented the former Rockstar Games animator.

GTA 6 looks spectacular

But tell us, are you excited about this new installment? Let us read you in the comments.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. You can stay informed about this title by clicking on this link.

Related video: Rockstar only thinks about Grand Theft Auto VI

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente