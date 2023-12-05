Grand Theft Auto 6 has just revealed its first trailer after an unfortunate leak that surely left Rockstar Games unhappy. Since GTA 6 is official and has been shown to the world, many are wondering if they will be able to play it on their favorite platform. That is, will it come to PC or will it be an exclusive release for consoles?

After releasing the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games shared a statement in which it gave different details about its launch. To begin with, he made it clear that it will be a game that will be available at some point in 2025. He also noted that It can be played on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

“Rockstar Games, a Take-Two Interactive distribution company, is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025,” Rockstar Games said in a statement.

This means that, at least for now, Grand Theft Auto 6 is not confirmed for PC. So, if you play on a computer and want to enjoy GTA 6 from its launch, you will have to invest in a current generation console. You decide if you prefer to play it on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X!S.

Will Grand Theft Auto 6 come to PC at some point?

Fortunately, not all the news is bad for PC gamers hoping to play Grand Theft Auto 6. Yes, Rockstar Games has not confirmed a computer version of the long-awaited open-world game; However, it is very likely that you can play it on PC as long as you have a little patience.

What happens is that, in its most recent releases, Rockstar Games has first made the version for consoles and then prepares its release for PC. Take Grand Theft Auto V as an example; The popular open-world game arrived on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2013, while its version for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One debuted a year later. PC gamers had to wait until 2015 to play it on computers.

What happened to Red Dead Redemption 2? Something very similar. The game was originally announced for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One without any mention of a PC version. The western debuted on consoles in October 2018; A year later it was confirmed that its PC version would debut on November 5, 2019.

You will have to be patient to play GTA 6 on PC

When is Grand Theft Auto 6 coming to PC?

As the PC version of Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been confirmed, the reality is that this question has no answer. In fact, we will have to wait many months for that to change since we probably won’t hear about this port until after the game debuts on PlayStation and Xbox.

That said, if we take into account what happened with Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, we will most likely have to wait more than a year for the release of GTA 6 on PC. That’s if Rockstar Games decides to bring it to this platform to sell it through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

And what did you think of this news? Did you expect to play Grand Theft Auto 6 on PC since its release? Tell us in the comments.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive on PlayStation and Xbox consoles sometime in 2025. You can learn more about this release by clicking here.

