Geert Wilders, an anti-Islam politician who once promised to close all mosques in the Netherlands if elected prime minister. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Yes, Geert Wilders has promised to close all mosques in Dutch if he is elected Prime Minister (PM). He has also promised to ban the Qur’an and ban the use of the hijab in public spaces.

Wilders is a right-wing politician known for his anti-Islam rhetoric. He is the leader of the Dutch Freedom Party (PVV) or Party for Freedom, the party that won the recent Dutch elections.

He has long been a supporter of “de-Islamization” policies in the Netherlands.

Wilders’ promise to close all mosques in the Netherlands was not only conveyed in his campaign, but also appeared in a manifesto calling for the “de-Islamization” of the Netherlands.

“The Netherlands is ours again,” said the title of the manifesto he launched in 2016.

The manifesto contains one page with 11 points. Several points in Wilders’ manifesto document include calls for the closure of all mosques and Islamic schools, a ban on the holy book Al-Qur’an, and a ban on entry for immigrants from Islamic countries.

Banning the hijab or hijab in public is also proposed in the manifesto. “As well as a ban on all expressions of Islam that violate public order,” read one of Wilders’ manifesto points.

Wilders believes that all the steps in his proposal are to save the state money amounting to 7.2 billion Euros (USD 8 billion).

“The PVV is fighting Islam, wants to close the borders of the European Union and (save) billions (in funds) so we can give it back to the people,” Wilders said in a statement at the time.