If it were up to Daniel Ricciardo, we dare say…

The fact that the Formula 1 season has ended does not mean that there is nothing left to report about the premier class of motorsport. In fact, the flow of information is only now really starting to flow smoothly.

Not about races, but about knifes in the backs, manipulation, blackmail and dirty games. And about results achieved in the past, because that is what we are about now. And those results were achieved by Daniel Ricciardo. He says himself.

Will Ricciardo sit next to Max in the RB20 next year?

The cheerful Australian has confirmed that he was very close to Max Verstappen during a test at Silverstone and that this was the reason why Helmut Marko brought him back to AlphaTauri.

Ricciardo says the following on GPblog.com:

”We added fuel for FP2 (a qualifying simulation). I’m not going to make it better than it was. The first lap I rode was an immediate hit. If you take that fuel out for qualifying, I might have been a few hundredths off Max’s pole lap.” Ricciardo already smells Perez’s seat for next year

It was already known and had already been admitted by Helmut Marko that Ricciardo was fast in that session, but that says more. The fact that Daniel now says it himself may mean something more between the lines. For example, “I am much faster in 1 lap than Sergio Perez has been in an entire season, so give me that seat”

On the other hand, it just depends on what you want to read into it. And we like to read sleeze and dirt, so that’s why. Do you want that too? And do you think Ricciardo will sit next to Max in the Red Bull next year?

To be continued no doubt

This article Will Daniel Ricciardo sit next to Max in the Red Bull next year? first appeared on Ruetir.