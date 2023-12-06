Remember when the United Kingdom decided to leave Europe on June 23, 2016? Well, to this day, decrees are still taking effect. This also applies to the automotive sector. Because from January 1, 2024, there will be a 10% import and export tax on electric cars if less than 45% of the materials used come from the region. A law that could easily cost the car industry 4 billion euros over the next three years. As a result, car brands, the United Kingdom and some European countries are asking for a postponement.

Don’t give China an advantage

The lobby group for European car brands (ACEA) says that the higher costs for importing and exporting will mainly benefit emerging Chinese car brands. A fallacy, of course, because Chinese brands already pay a 10% import tax to be allowed to explore cars in Europe. The rules of the game are therefore identical for, say, an MG and Volkswagen. What’s more, MG will most likely sell more cars in volume in Europe (with the 10% import tax) than Volkswagen will sell cars in the UK.

The ACEA is now asking for a 3-year postponement to soften the blow for car brands. The European Union is more a fan of a 12-month phase-out rule so that European brands work on local battery production. The ACEA counters by stating that the majority of car brands will not be ready in time for the transitional rule to expire. If the import tax were to be applied now, an electric car in the United Kingdom would be approximately 4,000 euros more expensive on average. Nissan in particular benefits most from the postponement, because it produces the Leaf in the UK.