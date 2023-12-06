Because it has been said that ATMs In Mexico they will begin to use NFC technology, it has been thought that these will disappear, however, It won’t be like that.

Many people need to make payments with money in cash, since there are businesses that pay only that way, so getting it off the card is still important.

The use of NFC technology makes it easier to withdraw money from ATMs in our country, since it is not dependent on plastic to do so. That is, with its implementation, it is easier to withdraw cash from an account without using the card.

This technology called “Near Field Communication”, or “Comunicación de Campo Cercano” in Spanish, will allow bank users can transfer their data between devices that are within a short distanceFor example, the cell phone and an ATM.

You only need to have your smartphone on hand with the bank app previously installed, as long as the ATM from which you are going to withdraw money has the NFC legend.

Once in front of the ATM and with the app downloaded on your cell phone, The card is registered to generate a PIN or security number with which it connects to the also called ATM.

With this It will be easier to withdraw the money without needing the bank cardand it is also confirmed that ATMs are not going to disappear, at least not for the moment, and that it will only be easier to use them when necessary.

