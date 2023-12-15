Where can you place advertisements? On your car's infotainment screen, for example. However, according to BMW, that is a step too far.

Advertisements can sometimes be a tricky issue. Of course, no one really likes it when the content you want to see is interrupted by promotions that you don't want. However, before you see that as a green light to turn your Adblocker back on on Autoblog, wait a moment. Because advertisements are often all the more relevant to the website or app you visit. Autoblog largely depends on advertisements to provide you with all the articles. See seeing advertisements more as a kind of tip for the editors.

Ads

We're going to tell you all about how annoying being interrupted by an advertisement is, after a short commercial… no, we're not that mean. It is true that commercials and advertisements are everywhere nowadays and everyone is looking at how you can use them to generate turnover. Take YouTube, where in addition to an entire commercial break before the video, you can now also be interrupted in the middle of the video. The uploader can turn that off, but then he or she will earn less from it.

No advertisements in the car

In short: wherever you can insert an irritating commercial break, one will be inserted. Where is the border? BMW makes it clear that your car will not become a breeding ground for advertisements. It is not clear exactly where the idea came from, but it seems clear that BMW has enough room for it. On the large screen in the back of a 7 Series, for example. Or just in your infotainment. BMW sees no point in that. Your BMW remains ad-free. Too bad, you can offer a kind of premium subscription for an ad-free screen, then you kill two birds with one stone.

Private

BMW considers the extra profit that an advertising system would provide less important than the fact that your car is simply your own private space. “Advertising doesn't fit in with that. Everything has to be nice for you and can be adjusted by you.” BMW therefore dares to experiment with paid subscriptions, but not advertisements. (via MediaPost)

