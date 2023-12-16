Suara.com – Ahead of the match in Week 23 of BRI Liga 1, Borneo FC midfielder Wiljan Pluim admitted that he was blind to the strength of RANS Nusantara FC. This was stated by Pluim in the pre-match press conference.

In the 23rd week of BRI Liga 1, Borneo FC will play an away match against RANS Nusantara FC. The match will be held at the Sultan Agung Stadium, Saturday (16/12/2023) at 15.00 WIB.

Borneo FC coach Pieter Huistra praised Wiljan Pluim's quality. (New Indonesian League)

Ahead of the match, the Dutch player openly admitted that he could not talk much about RANS' strength this season.

However, he confirmed that Pesut Etam would still be wary of The Prestige Phoenix. Moreover, in the first round of BRI Liga 1 this season the two teams played to a draw at Segiri Stadium, Samarinda.

“Yes. I don't have enough updates about RANS Nusantara,” said Pluim.

“But in my own opinion, at the start of the season they did very well after last season's position,” continued the former PSM Makassar player, quoted from the new Indonesian league page.

“So I think things have changed for them.”

Borneo FC, which is unbeaten in its last five matches and sits at the top of the standings, is currently the favorite over RANS, which has failed to win in its last five matches.

But Pluim doesn't want to brag. According to him, RANS is an opponent that you still have to watch out for because it has the opportunity to thwart Pesut Etam's mission to close this year with a win.

“Next match will not be easy but if we can connect to reach our level, of course we can. For this week's match we will do it in a good way like the previous week,” he concluded.