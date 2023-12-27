Toyota Gazoo Racing has achieved great success in the 2023 motorsport season. Drivers' and Manufacturers' titles in the World Rally Championship, World Endurance Championship, victory in the Dakar with Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel and the Toyota GR Hilux, just to name the most sensational ones.

Another year to remember, which further certifies how the Japanese brand manages to have its say – often in a winning way – on all types of terrain.

It did so at the beginning of 2023 by winning the Dakar, proving to be the fastest and most reliable among sand, dunes, heat, extreme conditions, stones and pitfalls.

It was repeated on the dirt and asphalt that make up everyday roads, again winning both World Rally Championship titles by a margin. Kalle Rovanpera signed his second consecutive Piloti championship after a fight that reached the penultimate stage against his teammate Elfyn Evans.

There has never been a story, however, for the conquest of the Constructors' World Championship. The GR Yaris Rally1 and the 4 crews employed were too competitive, with the rivals only picking up the crumbs left by a team that had reached a level close to perfection.

Last but not least, yet another triumphant year in the World Endurance Championship, with the conquest of the track in a fight, that of the WEC, which has become, to say the least, bitter, tough, exciting with the arrival of new manufacturers in the major classes (LMh and LMDh ) such as Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac. The defeat at the 24 Hours of Le Mans is just a misstep – certainly a painful one – but one that will give further motivation to the Japanese manufacturer in view of 2024.

In addition to the original video you find on the cover, you can take a look at the one you find at the bottom of this article. This is “behind the scenes”, the classic making of, which reveals how such an impressive video was shot. Watch it, you won't regret it.