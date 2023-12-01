Blue Manchu, the development studio that gave birth to Void Bastardspresented his next project: we’re talking about Wild Bastards, a new first-person shooter with roguelite elements that doesn’t even lack a sprinkling of turn-based strategy.

Wild Bastards will take players to travel from planet to planet in search of the mythical “Farm among the Stars”, recruiting and managing a team of thirteen outlaws, each with their own arsenal, special power and development potential. On procedurally generated planets we will find rich loot and heart-pounding firefights that will change the structure of the galaxy. In addition to shooting, however, you also have to maintain relationships between gang members by trying to make everyone get along.

The campaign will tell the story of the Wild Bastards, the most dangerous gang in the galaxy, eliminated by the gang of the puritan tycoon Jebediah Chaste. Faced with their own mortality, the two remaining members have teamed up with Drifter, a mysterious sentient spaceship, to find and resurrect the gang’s dead members as they make their way to the fabled Farm. In addition to the countryside a challenge mode will also be availableto be unlocked after completing the main course: this will offer increasing levels of difficulty and modifiers to change the gaming experience.

Wild Bastards will be available on PC via Steam during 2024.

