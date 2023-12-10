Although there are still a few days until Christmas, many families have already taken advantage of a little of their free time to decorate their homes. And how could it be otherwise, they have already put up the Christmas tree. The problem is that many, or almost no one, stop to think about what happens with a particular ornament: christmas lights.

Having a good WiFi connection at home is important, and even more so these days when we can’t stop watching Christmas cartoons, movies, series… However, as with other devices, there is an element that can affect and create interference with the wireless network. If you have always wondered why it is worse at Christmas, the key is in the Christmas lights. An ornament that is usually placed on the tree, facades, windows, etc. But why?

The problem with Christmas lights

There is less and less left to enjoy Christmas, a date marked on many people’s calendars to take out the tree and decorate it in their own way. The problem is that these Christmas decorations can generate interference in the WiFi, causing the connection to worsen. And the truth is that there is a reason.

You may never have noticed, but the truth is that by putting up a good number of Christmas lights and other metal decorations or those with reflective surfaces, what we achieve is that the WiFi signal has interference or is reflected. So you will notice that it will be worse this time of year. And not only this, but depending on the number of lights Whatever you use to decorate, the coverage will be worse or better.

Therefore, if you have this type of decorations and you notice that the WiFi network is worse than ever, it will be better to avoid them or, at least, put them in areas further away from the router or rooms where you need a good connection. The same goes for the Christmas tree lights. You are generating a electromagnetic interference which can affect the signal.

It is clear that you are not going to remove the tree, but you can follow a series of tips until it is time to save it again for the following year. Therefore, these are the Recommendations to avoid so many WiFi problems:

Do not place the tree with the Christmas lights between devices and the router, or near this device, so that it interferes with the WiFi signal. And all because a barrier will be generated, affecting coverage and quality. The 5 GHz band suffers less interference than 2.4 GHz networks as there is less of it, but the truth is that these bands suffer more when passing through objects, walls, etc. Try to put up Christmas decorations, such as lights, away from the router so that they interfere as little as possible. Especially in those areas of the house where you need a better connection. Avoid putting up metal decorations or putting up a large number of lights if your WiFi is working poorly.

LED lights They are more modern and generate less interference than classic Christmas lights.

This way, you won’t have to remove all the Christmas decorations or forget to put up the tree. And the best of all is that you won’t notice the signal getting so bad around these times. This way you can enjoy a good Christmas and the best Internet at all times.