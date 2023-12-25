Since that distant 1997, the standard has advanced significantly Wireless Fidelity (wireless fidelity), commonly known as WiFi.

In these more than 25 years, we have witnessed the arrival of numerous standards that have shaped the way we connect to the network wirelessly.

Smart devices use radio waves to communicate with each other, which travel through the air and do not require any physical wiring, which explains why this technology is versatile and easy to use.

However, under this general umbrella, a vast range of standards is deployed that have evolved over time with the sole objective of meeting the growing demands for speed, efficiency and connection capacity.

Types of WiFi standards

WiFi standards are the rules that define how the wireless signal is transmitted and received. These are identified by a number that begins with 802.11 and a letter indicating its version.

Over the years, different standards have been developed to adapt to user needs and technological advances.

Older standards, such as 802.11a and 802.11bhave limitations in data speed, capacity and security.

In contrast, newer and more current standards, such as 802.11ac and 802.11ax, offer superior performance, greater efficiency, and better protection.

These WiFi standards have evolved over time to offer a better wireless connection to users.

For this reason, there are several versions that may cause confusion, but here we detail the different types of standards:

StandardYear of releaseMaximum speedFrequency bandFeaturesWiFi AllianceIEEE 802.1119972 Mbps2.4 GHzOriginal standard, now obsolete.WiFi 1IEEE 802.11a199954 Mbps5 GHz5 GHz frequency band, limited range.WiFi 2IEEE 802.11b199911 Mbps2.4 GHzPopular WiFi, 2.4 GHz band. WiFi 3 IEEE 802.11 g200354 Mbps2.4 GHzIncreased speed in 2.4 GHz band.WiFi 4IEEE 802.11n2009600 Mbps2.4 GHz / 5 GHzMulti-channel use, higher speed.WiFi 5IEEE 802.11ac20141.3 Gbps5 GHzHigher performance, MU-MIMO supportWiFi 6IEEE 802.11ax (WiFi 6) 2019Up to 10 Gbps2.4 GHz / 5 GHzGreater efficiency in congested environments.WiFi 6EIEEE 802.11be (WiFi 7)Expected 2024 / 2025Up to 40 GbpsTo be determinedSpecifications in development.WiFi 7

WiFi standards compatibility

Compatibility is the ability of devices to communicate with each other over a WiFi network. However, not everyone has the same connection speedsince they depend on the WiFi standard they use.

It is a standard that defines the technical characteristics and performance of wireless equipment. It is for this reason that there are different versions of this standard, which are identified with letters such as a, b, g, n, ac o ax.

Each version has a maximum data transmission speed, ranging from 11 Mbps for the b standard to 10 Gbps for the ax standard.

When multiple devices connect to the same WiFi network, the connection speed adjusts to the standard of the oldest device present on the network.

This means that if you have a mobile or laptop with the ax standard, which is the fastest, but there is also another device with the b standard, which is the slowest, the connection speed will be reduced to the level of the b standard.

In the WiFi world, this principle implies that, Even if you have a cutting-edge device with ultra-fast capabilities, Your connection will adapt to the speed of the oldest device connected to the network.

This phenomenon is especially evident when adding legacy devices, such as older laptops or mobile phones, to a network that has the latest wireless technology.

It should be noted that it is essential to take this factor into account when setting up your network, as it will ensure optimal performance for all connected devices in your home.

Outdated standards: how do they affect compatibility?

WiFi standards change over time and some become obsolete. Ultimately, this can affect network compatibility and performance.

For example, IEEE 802.11, which was created in 1997, is no longer used or manufactured. This means that if there are devices still using it, they can slow down the network.

The same goes for other older standards, such as IEEE 802.11a and 802.11b. Although some devices may work with them, they are not compatible with newer standards.

It is for this reason that it is important to keep the network updated to ensure a fast and stable connection.

Another crucial aspect of compatibility is choosing the right frequency band, between 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, as it is a crucial aspect.

Most networks use both bands simultaneously, but this can cause conflicts with some devices. For example, older computers that only operate on 2.4 GHz may have lower performance if connected to a red 5 GHz.

So choosing the right band according to the technical capabilities of your equipment can guarantee an optimal, but above all stable, connection.

WiFi 6 and new perspectives towards the future

WiFi 6E is a new technology that extends the WiFi 6 standard (IEEE 802.11ax) by incorporating an additional 6 GHz band.

This band offers more channels and less interference than the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, improving wireless connection quality in places with many devices.

Some routers already support WiFi 6E and promise to offer a faster and more stable connectivity experience. It is worth mentioning that the evolution of technology does not stop, and neither do WiFi standards.

Looking ahead, WiFi 7, with specifications expected in 2024 or 2025, will offer speeds of up to 40 Gbps and improve network performance by utilizing wider channels and multi-link operation, better known as MLO.

On the other hand, WiFi 8 It is still in the development phase, but it is expected to reach higher speeds, use larger WiFi channels and perhaps incorporate new frequency bands.

Its launch is scheduled for some point in 2028, this reflects that innovations in wireless technology continue to be impressive, and the future in this area is quite promising.