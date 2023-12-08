If you don’t want to change your light bulbs or have a complicated lighting system, WiFi switches are your ultimate solution to automate your lighting.

In the world of connected homes, if there is a basic product that everyone can buy and that is also increasingly cheaper, it is smart plugs and WiFi light bulbs. But there are times when connected bulbs cannot be used, for these cases the solution is called smart switches with WiFi.

They’re a basic part of the world of automation and Smart Homesbut it must be recognized that they are quite unknown to many, especially because changing a traditional light bulb for another WiFI one is very simple and cheap.

But what about those houses with lighting integrated into the ceiling or with LEDs that did not arrive in time for the Internet of Things? Connected switches are one of the best solutions to be able to control this lighting remotely and intelligently.

It must be remembered that unlike WiFi bulbs smart switches only have two functions: turn on and turn off. While the bulbs can change color, tone or brightness level with the switches you have the basic function.

Taking into account our experience and the analysis we have done of the market, we are going to comment What are the best smart switches you can buy right now? and control the lighting from wherever you want, even with Alexa or Google Home.

Types of smart switches you can buy

There are currently two types of smart switches that you can buy in practically any store that has home products. These are smart switches like relay module and smart wall switch.

Relay Smart Switch

This type of relay or relay switches They are characterized because They are usually installed inside walls or hidden somewhere without being seen.

They can be installed on any electrical appliance as long as you have access to the positive and negative wires. It installs in the middle of the cables and connects via WiFi or Bluetooth to your app to control on or off.

Perfect if you want to install it directly in a wall box because they take up very little space, are reliable and can be there for a lifetime until you need to remove them.

Smart wall switches

These wall switches are the most obvious and popular. They are replacements for the switches you use every day to turn the light on and off.

Its difference is that includes a circuit connected with WiFi or Bluetooth that allows you to control it remotely. Its great benefit is that even if you control it from your mobile you will always be able to physically turn it on and off.

In this category you will find several models, for example those that use a physical switch and traditional, but also those they use a touch panel.

What you should look for before buying a smart switch

When choosing a relay switch The only thing you need to know is the physical size to put it where it is going to go.

In the case of smart wall switches You have to know its requirements before purchasing it.

They all require a positive cable and a negative cable, just as all traditional switches use. But also Many models require a neutral wire, which will not work without it.. If you don’t have it where you want to install it but do have it in another part of your installation, you can always run a cable to the switch.

There are models that do not require a neutral wire, so it is important to check your installation before purchasing.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the measurements of the switches, especially to the depth since some may not fit in older built-in boxes.

Recommended switches

Now that you have the basics, we present a few smart switches that are easy to control and very popular in stores like Amazon so that it is impossible to fail with your purchase.

Meross Aqara H1 Moes Relay switch Meross Relay switch Philips Hue

Meross

Meross wall switch

A cheap switch, very easy to install, that blends perfectly into any interior design and is also compatible with Alexa, Google Home and Apple HomeKit. This is a round product Meross wall switch.

This model requires a neutral wire for it to work and if you use HomeKit you will not even have to download an application, you can configure it from the iOS Home application.

Aqara H1

Aqara H1

If you are looking for a switch that is super easy to install, since it does not require a neutral wire, we can recommend this one. Aqara H1. It’s a smart switch with a touch panel, so you simply tap anywhere on the panel to turn it on or off.

Aqara is a recognized brand in the world of Smart Homes because its products are natively compatible with Alexa, Google and Apple’s HomeKit. They even have compatibility with IFTTT.

Of course, this model does not have WiFi but rather connects through a hub with Zigbee 3.0.

Moes WiFi

Moes Smart Light Switch

One of the big differences about this Moes wall switch is that it is a version with two switches in a single module and it’s still pretty cheap.

Moes switches work with the Yours open platform, so if you already have it to control other products you can integrate it with the rest of the products. It also connects directly to your WiFi network and as in other options works with neutral wire.

Meross relay switch

Meross relay switch

If you are looking for a relay type switch to control some lighting or electrical installation, we can recommend this brand model. Meross.

It is an easy-to-install model that can be installed from within a wall installation or cut the cable from a lamp you have and put this switch in the middle. It is compatible with your Meross application, but also with Alexa, Google Home y SmartThings.

Very cheap and there is also a model that is also compatible with HomeKit.

Philips Hue relay switch

Philips Hue Relay Switch

If you are totally immersed in the world of smart lighting with the Philips Hue system then what you need are these relay switches from the brand.

Philips Hue Relay Relay Switches They are fully compatible with the system, connect to the Philips Hue Bridge and you can control the lighting of an entire room with your current wall switch.

