Today, there are already many devices compatible with WiFi 7. Although, it will not be until next year when the final specifications are published and this standard is considered valid, as announced Wi-Fi Alliance.

Companies like Qualcomm, TP-Link or even Amazon already have their own devices or products compatible with WiFi 7, and they are not the only ones. Therefore, WiFi Certified 7, based on IEEE 802.11be technology, will be a reality before the end of the first quarter of next year. So 2024 will be the year of this new standard for wireless networks. In any case, it will be evident that this seventh generation standard will offer a higher connection to users.

What WiFi 7 offers

This next WiFi standard, which will officially arrive next year, works with three bands: 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz y 6 GHz. And, in this case, it has been developed to offer better speeds. In the case of WiFi 6, this standard was created so that more devices could be connected wirelessly. And all because the number of connected devices has not stopped growing around the world.

The fact of working with the 6 GHz band will also mean that operators will have to get their act together and adopt these speeds so that their customers can fully enjoy these speeds tomorrow.

The purpose of this seventh generation of Wi-Fi will be to offer a better online experience to users. To give you an idea, this wireless connection is 4.8 times faster than the previous version:

802.11be: up to 46 Gbps. 802.11ax: up to 9.6 Gbps. 802.11ac: up to 6.9 Gbps.

In addition to being able to offer much higher speeds, you can also enjoy 100x lower latency. In this case, the latency, in one of the worst situations, will be 100 times better compared to what WiFi 6 offers right now with 15 times better AR/VR performance. And, not only this, but network capacity also increases.

Among other features expected from this wireless network are the following:

Bandwidth of 320 MHz (320/160+160 MHz and 240/160+80 MHz), so it doubles that offered by Wi-Fi 6. More efficient use of contiguous and non-contiguous spectrum. Double the streams, meaning it doubles the number of special streams from 8 to 16. So with Wi-Fi 7’s 16 streams, each device will have more than enough bandwidth to run smoothly. This seventh generation connection has a higher order modulation scheme: 4096-QAM. Improvements in MLO technology. Multi-user resource unit to increase connected devices at higher speeds and without so many connection interruptions.

Therefore, it is clear that there are many improvements from one version to another (WiFi 6/6E). But, we must always keep in mind that these characteristics or specifications are those that occur in the best of cases, that is, when requirements are met that favor the occurrence of these data, as is the case of speed. of connection.