loading…

The fate of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza will be determined in the coming weeks. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Despite the high claims that Israel ready to fight for years to come, simple discourse analysis, coupled with simpler logic, shows that this is not true.

Army Radio Israel reported on Wednesday that the Israeli military assessment concluded; “Ground operations in Gaza will last for another month.”

This assessment, reported by Al-Jazeera, Thursday (7/12/2023), coincides with reports in the United States (US) media that Israel’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip will continue until early January.

“US officials expect the current phase of Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza targeting the southern tip of the Gaza Strip to last several weeks before Israel transitions, perhaps in January, to a lower-intensity, highly localized strategy narrowly targeting militants and leaders certain Hamas,” wrote CNN, citing several senior US officials.

This raises many questions, one of which is: Why did Israel fail to eliminate prominent leaders of Palestinian resistance groups in the first 60 days of the war? In fact, why did it take another 30 days, or more, before the Israeli army entered the phase of eliminating the resistance group leadership?

Week, Month, Year?

This is quite confusing because Israel, and all other parties, understand perfectly well that this is an asymmetric war, and that the leadership of the Palestinian resistance groups is not permanently stationed in a fixed place.

Apart from Israel’s confused narrative regarding the war, there is another question, why another month?

On November 30, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel would likely take months to win the war in Gaza. “We will fight Hamas until we win–no matter how long it takes,” he said in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The emphasis on a timeframe of months – or years as other Israeli officials claim – is likely aimed at sending a message to Palestinian resistance groups that Israel’s military operations, and the subsequent genocide in Gaza, will continue until the resistance groups are eliminated.