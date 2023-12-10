The real reasons why Yoda went to Dagobah were never explained in the Star Wars movies.

As you know a lot at this point, after his confrontation against Darth Sidious In Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Yoda was exiled to the swampy and remote planet Dagobah of the Should Exterior. In the movies it is never explained in detail the real reason why the Gran Maestro of the Jedi Order He thus abandoned the galaxy, leaving it in the hands of the Empire. The reason why he chooses is not explained very well either. Dagobah, because it is one of the strangest and darkest worlds in the entire galaxy. Luckily, all these questions were answered in the non-cinematic material of Star Warsboth in Legends as in the current canon.

Yoda couldn’t beat Palpatine

In the novel by Revenge of the Sith of Matthew Stover (part of legends today) more details of the duel of Yoda against Palpatine. As last Grand Master of the Jedi Order, Yoda He was a master of combat and possessed legendary skill in combat. Force. Despite all his power, the Jedi Master was not strong enough to defeat Palpatine, forcing the Jedi to retreat, damaging his pride irreparably.

In the novel it is explained that the two characters represent the Jedi already the Sith. Yoda’s defeat is also symbolic and reflects the situation of the Force at that time. While the Jedi (the light side of the Force), have been decimated, the Sith (the dark side of the Force) had become increasingly stronger until they dominated the entire galaxy.

The defeat of the Jedi It was not only due to the machinations of the Sith, it was their fault too. For some time now the Jedi They had lost their way and no longer represented what they claimed. They were even unable to see that a Lord Sith was manipulating them and who controls the entire galactic senate, they were blind and complacent. Yoda He realized too late that Order had to reform. Being the leader of the Orderit can be said that the defeat of his people and the rise of the Sith was partly his fault.

Although Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi were exiled, they weren’t simply fleeing their enemies and dooming the galaxy. The two masters had a plan that depended on the descendants of Anakin Skywalker. They realized that a new generation was needed for the return of the Jedi, but training Luke and Leia from a very young age was too risky. That’s why they decided to separate them, Leía would be adopted by the Organa royal family of Alderaan, while Luke would go with his uncles to Tatooine. The idea was to wait for the right time for the two young men to be trained as the first Jedi of a new and improved generation.

We already know the rest. Luke Skywalker proved that he was a true Jedi Knight, his decision to redeem his father instead of killing him served to save the galaxy. He would later train his sister Leia and build a New Jedi Order.

Yoda’s training

Another reason for the exile of the Grand Master of the Order was to continue his training. In their respective hideouts, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda were in contact with the Force Ghost of Qui-Gon Jinn, who trained them to be able to return as ghosts after his death. Just because they have the title of teacher does not mean that they have nothing new to learn.

In the new Star Wars canon, more specifically in The Clone Wars series, it is explained that Dagobah is one of the purest planets in the galaxy. This not only helped Yoda connect with the Force and continue his training in the Force, but it helped him connect with other Jedi across the galaxy. In Star Wars Rebels it was seen how Yoda was able to briefly communicate with Ezra Bridge during his process of becoming a Jedi Knight.