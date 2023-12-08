He Atos, budget car produced by the South Korean company Hyundai and distributed in Mexico by Dodgeis one of the most loved and remembered cars by Mexicans thanks to its low gasoline consumption and affordable price compared to other vehicles.

It was in 1997 when the Atos saw the light, being a success in sales, mainly in Mexico. A year after his release, he performed in India under the name Santro.

During their existence, the Atos and Santro competed in a confusing catalog as cheap car options.

In it 2014the Atos was discontinued by Hyundai due to various factors, remaining in the collective memory. Aspects such as the poor safety measures, as it only had two airbags, it did not have ABS brakes and was very weak structurally, as well as the lack of air conditioning and the low results in international standards, made the Atos become a “marginalized” option and that the South Korean brand decided to definitively stop its production.

Four years after his retirement, Hyundai decided to try to revive the model to replace the Eonstarting production in India under the name Santro.

Despite the high expectations, the new model it was a failure in sales and was permanently withdrawn.

In India, strict measures were imposed for automotive safety, which made the model significantly more expensive and it was overshadowed by new trends in compact cars. becoming obsolete.

He Hyundai i10 It became the brand’s new flagship compact model, leaving behind the possibility of seeing the Atos return to Mexico and ending the history of one of the cars most loved by the national public.

***Stay up to date with the news, join our official WhatsApp channel

FA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions