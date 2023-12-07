Without a doubt, one of the great releases of recent years is ELDEN RING, FromSoftware’s masterpiece. Its good reception by players and specialized critics translated into outstanding commercial performance. That said, its creators don’t know why it was so popular.

ELDEN RING, the first open-world soulslike developed by the Japanese studio, debuted in early 2022 with great success around it. It shipped 12 million units in its first 3 weeks, and the latest report indicates that it has already surpassed the barrier of 20 million units sold.

The dark fantasy title directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki received near universal praise from professional critics and fans. In addition to taking the GOTY at The Game Awards 2022, it received more than 300 awards. Currently, it has an average rating of 96 on Metacritic.

FromSoftware does not know why ELDEN RING sold so well

It is clear that the video game is a resounding success on all fronts. With this in mind, it is easy to assume that those in charge know very well what the key points were that allowed them to break sales records and obtain a multitude of positive reviews; However, it seems that the reality is different.

On December 1st, the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 Japan Asia, where FromSoftware won awards for ELDEN RING and ARMORED CORE VI: Fires of Rubicon. In an interview during the event, the producer Yasuhiro Kitao He reflected on the fantasy game and confessed that he doesn’t know why it was so popular.

“We still haven’t analyzed why so many people play the title, and we have no idea why it sells so well,” commented the producer.

ELDEN RING exceeded expectations and became a modern classic

Although ELDEN RING represented a turning point for FromSoftware, Yasuhiro Kitao denied that they are going to change their approach when creating new projects. He stressed that they will still work to make games that are fun and meet their standards, rather than trying to chase success and replicate the scope of the 2022 release.

“Making games that are fun and have value has been our policy for a long time, and we are not going to start aspiring to chase big hits like ELDEN RING. Our stance on creating video games that we believe are fun and worthwhile will not change,” said Yasuhiro Kitao.

For now, we know that the first Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is in development, although its release date is a mystery. In parallel, a clue suggests that FromSoftware is recruiting staff to work on new projects.

