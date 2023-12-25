At one time or another we have all had some type of transparent case for our mobile phone. Initially, it is the one that best suits you, since this way you can see the entire design of the device, one of the reasons why we bought it.

But surely your experience with this type of covers has not been entirely satisfactory, since as the months go by there comes a time when it turns yellowish. This is something that happens with all transparent cases, whether official or not.

It is true that with those that are official or from well-known brands it takes longer to take on this color, but sooner or later it ends up succumbing.

Furthermore, we don't care what brand it is, Samsung, Xiaomi or Motorola, since they all end up having a color that has nothing to do with transparency and everything to do with yellow.

Many users are plagued by doubt as to why these covers begin to have that tone over time, which is why today we are going to explain it to you, in addition to telling you some possible solutions to recover their original color.

Why do they change color?

The first thing we should know is that the transparent cases for our mobile phones are made in thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU).

This type of case, widely used by many users due to the fact that it allows you to continue seeing the original aesthetics of the mobile, also fulfills a function as favorable as that of the Heat resistancein addition to having a very good cushioning in case of impacts.

Furthermore, TPU is environment friendlysince it is recyclable and can be applied in elastic textile fibers, car components, shoe soles and other industries.

You can see that this type of covers has many advantages, plus they are also quite cheap to produce. But they have a problem that tarnishes all their virtues, such as the fact that as the months go by they deteriorate and obtain a very unfavorable appearance.

The problem is that the polymer, as the weeks and months go by, returns to its original state. natural state that is actually rather yellow in color. This is mainly caused by the contact of the case with sunlight, which ends up wearing away the transparent color to show the true color.

Methods to clean it

Once we know why the cover turns this shade, we are going to do a series of solutions that we can apply to it so that it returns to how it was when we bought it, that is, totally transparent.

We cannot assure you one hundred percent that all of these methods work, since there are users for whom they have worked very well and others who continue to maintain the yellow case.

What is clear is that nothing is lost by trying, so we are going to tell you about the methods that are most used to restore transparency to our case.

Clean with bleach

Bleach is one of the most powerful components we have to clean anything today.

It can be used to clean floors or to make certain types of stains disappear, so it could be very effective to use on our yellow covers, so that they become transparent again.

We must do the following:

The first of all is put on some gloves so that our skin does not become irritated. Once this is done we pour into a container three parts water to two parts bleach. Then we are going to leave the case in this liquid for half an hour. If after this time we see that the result is not what we expected, we we will help with a sponge and we can start rubbing the cover. Once we have achieved our objective we must not forget rinse it with water and let it dry.

Toothpaste

Another of the most widespread ways on the Internet to clean a yellowish case is to use toothpaste.

To achieve this we must follow these simple steps:

One has to spread toothpaste especially to the cover with circular movements, but not with your hands but with some type of cloth. In those areas where we cannot reach through this cloth, what we are going to do is use a toothbrush old and pass it through said nooks. We must continue doing all this for several minutes until we notice that the dirt is removed and the color begins to recover. When this happens there is only rinse it very well with powerful water to remove any remaining toothpaste.

Use baking soda

Baking soda can be another interesting solution to achieve what we are looking for today, which is nothing other than recovering the transparency of our mobile phone case.

The process that we must follow with the baking soda is simple and as you will see it does not have any type of complication:

We take any medium size container that we have at home and we throw warm water and then mix it with a tablespoon of baking soda. Must stir for several minutes to make the liquid water become a kind of paste. When we see this happening, we will take the result on top of the mobile case both internally and externally, in addition to going to all corners. We must let the baking soda act for about 40 or 45 minutes. Once that time has passed we will take a brush and start rubbing throughout the cover. When we see that enough is enough, simply we rinse with warm water to remove all traces of baking soda from the case.

Lemon can also be used

Another element that we always have at home and that can help us remove the yellow color from our cover is a lemon.

All we have to do is the following:

In a container we are going to mix lemon juice with two or three tablespoons of dish soap. Now we must leave the Soak cover for a couple of hours, although if it is a little more nothing happens either. After that time passes we will help with a brush to rub and remove any possible dirt on the cover. Finally, we rinse with warm water and let it dry before using it again.

Now that you know why your transparent case has turned yellowish and you know certain ways to solve it, you will surely try one to see its effectiveness.

You can tell us the results on our social networks, since we are always happy to know what your opinions are on everything related to technology.