Anyone who currently wants to drive a new electric Fiat 500 in the Netherlands will pay at least 28,990 euros. An additional 2,950 euros in subsidy will be deducted from this, resulting in a payment of at least 26,040 euros. In Belgium it costs at least 27,640 euros. Still, someone decided to bid $275,000 on the purple Fiat above. What inspired the person who paid more than 250,000 euros for a Fiat 500e?

Yes, this is not an average 500e, but it is not the case that it now goes much further than 200 kilometers or has a top speed of 500 km/h. The EV was also not won by an intoxicated auction visitor or one too many zeros were added after the decimal point. No, the cars above have been restyled by three Italian fashion houses.

Special Fiat 500e's

The theme of the three Fiats is sustainability. The purple one, that's the most expensive. It is Fiat 500 Kartell made by Ferruccio Laviani. He used recycled materials to replace the plastic interior parts. The dashboard, mirror covers and rims have the same design as the fashion house's Kabuki lamp. Auction house de-Pury expected to raise about $80,000. So it became $275,000, which is approximately 250,000 euros for the Fiat 500e.

This is followed by the orange 500e of Bvlgari (which is apparently how you spell it, unless you use capital letters, then it is BULGARI). According to Bvlgari, this orange Fiat with gold accents is 'a tribute to craftsmanship and beauty'. The designers have incorporated a brooch into the steering wheel that you can also remove. Furthermore, there is a lot of gold and a colorful dashboard. The auction house collected 175,000 dollars or approximately 160,000 euros for this.

Armani's 500e is the cheapest of the bunch

The latter comes from perhaps the most famous fashion company of these three: Armani. You often come across the name of founder Giorgio Armani in and around the car. The design is a lot calmer than the other two. The wheels are shaped like the Giorgio Armani logo, which is also reflected on the roof and headrests. This Fiat 500e went for $150,000, which is approximately 140,000 euros.

All in all, the auction raised 600,000 dollars or approximately 550,000 euros. This money goes to one of Leonardo DiCaprio's charities that is committed to the climate. They can probably do something nice with that. And the cars? These pass through Italy to their rightful owners who will most likely keep these one-offs as an investment.