If you're in the mood for a very specific virtual brawl with people on the Internet, all you have to do is post something filled with superlatives. Something like 'the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 series is fantastic' is enough. Then you can sit back and watch the digital world eat itself with all the empathy of a freshly fired bullet.

But while the refreshed 70 series that Toyota is making for some markets is simply a remix of an old favorite (literally a 70 series with LED headlights and added Apple CarPlay), the company has also delivered some new material. And speaking of sweet spots: it seems to hit quite a few of them. Fans and owners of the Land Rover Defender and Ineos Grenadier, be prepared for a good dose of irritation: there is a new king in town and his name is Toyota Land Cruiser 250.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser brings people together

Now there is a lot to be said for creative differences of opinion, but Top Gear supporters generally disagree with each other; not on purpose, but on principle. Playing devil's advocate is an unpaid hobby for most of us. But the Land Cruiser 250 was received with pretty much universal approval.

Most people genuinely appreciated the car's appearance, as a sort of much more serious old brother of the 2006 FJ Cruiser, which basically had a lot in common with the old 4Runner and Land Cruiser Prado. And it's also difficult, because 'design' is a concept that ignores morality, that is more subjective than taste alone.

New things can be painful, but if you pull too hard on the strings of your heritage, everything can quickly drown in a kind of caricature. Which can all too easily happen with more than ten generations of Land Cruisers driving around, and a family tree dating back to 1958.

He should still be extremely reliable

What remains, and what has always been the cornerstone of being a Land Cruiser, is a kind of large-shaped solidity. The 250 also showcases the kind of design that reminds you of blocks of stone, almost military hardware and calm, pure skill. The project's boss, Yoshito Watanabe, says the theme was “back to roots with new values,” and “reliable, timeless and professional,” and you can see what he means by that.

There is a kind of pleasant uniformity in the design, without becoming caricatured or losing itself in something semi-mythical like the Tesla Cybertruck. Surprisingly, Toyota in all its audacity has also decided to offer two faces depending on the variant: round headlights for the basic and First Edition versions, the Land Cruiser 1958, and stricter rectangular ones for the others. The rounder version is nicer, more 'heritage', the rectangular version is cooler. And it is not easy to decide which of the two is the more beautiful.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 250 is smaller than you expect

The funny thing is that, when you stand next to it, the Land Cruiser 250 is smaller than you expect. Although 'small' isn't the right word. It is 190 millimeters shorter than the outgoing models and also less wide and lower, which removes the fat from the shape – the opposite of the growth drive of new cars in general.

But that volume is planed more from the outside than from the inside; the wheelbase is the same as other models on the TNGA-F ladder chassis (the same skeleton on which the Middle East LC 300 and the American Lexus GX are based). That means you have the same option for five or seven seats, plenty of freedom of movement and an extremely usable amount of luggage space.

And although the tailgate is a bit awkward and makes it impossible to fit a spare wheel on the back (too heavy; the wheel has been moved to the bottom), it is split in two, with a separate window to insert things. That's practical. Fine. And so this is a confidence-inspiring, charming tank.

The kind of device that immediately gives you a sense of adventure, of possibility, even if most will never venture off the beaten path or tow a boat. Oh well, most supercars will never go far past the speed limit either, so that's not that important.

But just like with those supercars, Toyota knows all too well that there will be people who want to use the car for what it is intended for. That is why this Land Cruiser is more than just a show car.

Can the new Toyota Land Cruiser do a little off-roading?

There's permanent four-wheel drive with close ratios for the eight-speed automatic transmission, a selectable lock for the rear differential and the usual off-road settings that tame the accelerator and engine response speed. The anti-roll bars can be electronically disconnected for additional rear axle movement and wheel clearance.

You activate them again on the asphalt, so that the LC does not immediately behave like some kind of ocean liner. There are also Normal, Sport and Eco driving modes for paved terrain. You even get permanent towing eyes, two at the front and one at the back. A lot of attention has clearly been paid to the details, and when you combine that with Toyota's unwavering reputation for reliability, you get a warm feeling about it.

With which engine can you order it here?

In Europe we first get it with the 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel from the Hilux, with 204 hp and 500 Nm. In the Land Cruiser it sounds diesel-like without rattling, and it should be quite adequate to the task. Later, this engine will also come with mild-hybrid support. The hybrid 2.4 petrol four-cylinder with turbo, which is good for 330 hp, the 281 hp non-hybrid version of that engine and a turboless 2.7-liter engine of 163 hp will probably not come to the Netherlands.

We certainly don't need to talk about V8 versions – that is no longer eco-technically feasible and even the Land Cruiser has to keep up with the times. Both Land Cruisers coming our way have an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The Land Cruiser is also very well done on the inside

All good news from the hardware front, and in terms of design the interior actually succeeds in being a kind of echo of the exterior: everything is designed to be solid, linear and horizontal. The already high driving position feels even higher because the side windows are quite low and the 'center line' over the dashboard is also on the low side.

All-round visibility is quite reasonable, and because the car is so decidedly square, it shouldn't be difficult to place on the road despite its size. Next to the steering wheel there is a 12-inch touchscreen. Less spacious versions have a smaller screen, but they are not intended for our market, so we don't have to deal with that here. The meters are also digital, the center console is quite traditional.

There is a large leather-covered fist as a gear lever, a lever to choose between the high and low range and various large buttons for things such as the limited slip differential and the crawl mode. So you don't have to worry about screens when you should actually be looking at more important things outside. It all feels pleasantly robust, both in style and to the touch.

The materials may not all be top-shelf, but they are certainly good enough. Purely on a personal note, we would prefer a fabric interior, not the slightly cheap-feeling fake leather, and some plastics could have been a bit thicker. Still, it's all practical enough.

There is plenty of room in the back for normal-sized people, even if you opt for the (electrically) folding set of rear seats that can accommodate adults for a short time; or children for a longer trip.

What makes the Toyota different from the large SUVs for the masses

It's all remarkably logical and useful, and that's how it should be in a Land Cruiser. In a market full of PC tractors and wannabe off-road vehicles, the Land Cruiser feels like it has found the right balance. And that's the whole overriding feeling here: this is a confident car, one that walks the thin intellectual line between rugged and practical.

Yes, there will probably be more extreme, more capable off-road vehicles, and you'll probably find more comfortable ones for on-road use too. But this 250 seems to have understood perfectly the purpose for which it was created.

More reliable than a Land Rover, more comfortable than an Ineos, undoubtedly cheaper than both and with a charm all its own. This is not a car for everyday use, it is a full-size 4×4 on a ladder chassis, but it rightly feels like a modern Land Cruiser. And that only makes it better.

Why the Toyota Land Cruiser is the 2023 Design of the Year

The ease with which it has been accepted is also an indication of how successful this car is aesthetically. When it comes to artistic pressure, little is as risky as the evolution and redesign of a widely beloved icon. The 70 series may be a fantastic Land Cruiser, and the 300 series the most stylish modern version.

But in taking inspiration from the past and returning the Land Cruiser to a more athletic, honest and characterful vision in the form of the 250, Toyota has honestly hit the nail on the head. And so the Toyota Land Cruiser wins this title – it is Top Gears Design of the Year 2023. The king is dead. Long live the king.